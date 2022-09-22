After absolutely chewing up New York Fashion Week with her uniquely Julia Fox looks, the actress has made it to her hometown of Milan where she is ready for another week of outrageous ensembles. So far, Fox has not disappointed. She began her trip to Italy with a pierced leather bikini paired with a trench and matching ultra-low rise pants, and then followed it up with a custom blue PVC Diesel set with matching hair for Glenn Martens’ spring/summer 2023 show. But we’ve seen Fox go crazy with leather and plastic many times before, that’s nothing new. It was her latest ensemble, however, that really pushed boundaries, even for Fox.

The actress attended the Andreādamo spring/summer 2023 show in a look from the brand’s previous collection. The highlight of the ensemble is undoubtedly what has been dubbed a “bralaclava,” a bralette style knit top that just barely covers Fox’s chest before climbing up her neck and engulfing her head, leaving just her eyes (covered in her signature heavy makeup, of course) exposed. On the runway, designer Andrea Adamo presented the piece underneath a jacket, allowing for a more straightforward balaclava effect, but Fox has never been one to shy away from a challenge, so she ditched the zip-up for her look.

But while the top is definitely something, let’s not ignore the skirt. From the front, it looks like a basic rib knit, ankle-length skirt, but when Fox turned around, she revealed a cutout at the upper back of the piece, allowing for what can only be described as butt cleavage.

@Lucasgro / BACKGRID

Just wearing the top or the skirt alone would be enough to make headlines, but leave it to Fox to combine the two. The actress then finished off the ensemble with a kitten heel and the Luar Ana bag, smartly keeping the accessories very simple, as this look speaks for itself and then some.