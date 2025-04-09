Julia Fox, the queen of red carpet theatrics, has done it again. The actor touched down at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards last night in a painterly look that mixed clown-core with…Bette Davis?

Fox slipped into a matching set from Marni’s spring 2025 collection. Both her white blouse and mermaid-esque maxi skirt were dotted with hand-painted red and black roses. While some would have let such an over-the-top runway look stand on its own, Fox added her signature flair with her hair and makeup choices.

Instead of the simple white hat worn with the outfit on the Italian fashion house’s runway, Fox went for a more dramatic version in the form of a floppy black headpiece. It sat right on top of her neon yellow curls, but left just enough room for her extravagant face makeup and eyebrows to really shine.

Her theatrical makeup and pin curls may have suggested she was inspired by Divine (the legendary drag queen known for her pencil-thin, arched brows), but Fox revealed she was seeking to channel a pair of American film icons. “I was going for Bette Davis, Joan Crawford vibes,” she said in an interview with her stylist, Briana Andalore, after walking the red carpet.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Marni turned out to be a popular choice for stars at the Los Angeles awards last night, which was also attended by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Natalia Bryant, and Cara Delevingne. The event honored designers Dani Griffiths, Rachel Scott, Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz, Nana Kwame Adusei, and Patrick Taylor with financial grants of up to $200,000.

Joining Fox in wearing designer Francesco Risso’s fantastical creations were Colman Domingo and Caroline Polachek. Domingo, looking dapper in a light blue suit with silver sequins, continued to cement his status as Hollywood’s best-dressed man. He paired his tailoring with a plunging white button-down and two-tone boots. Like Fox, Polachek also opted for a look straight from Marni’s spring 2025 collection. The singer wore a leather skirt and blue blouse that she paired with a bold red lip, aviator shades, and a white maritime hat.

Neither Domingo nor Polachek, however, were brave enough to accent their looks with such dramatic à la Fox makeup. Few are.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images