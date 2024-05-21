There’s sheer dressing and then there’s the type of sheer dressing Julia Fox pulled out in New York City last night. Yes, both are risqué and equally skin-baring. But only one seems to be designed from materials that could be found in the back of one’s kitchen cabinets. Yesterday, Fox slipped into one of her more head-scratching looks during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Fox hit the Big Apple in a see-through mini dress from the Paris brand Lùchen’s fall 2024 collection that was constructed entirely out of transparent cellophane. The rigid shape of the dress, aside from crinkling loudly into the WWHL microphones, also featured a pretty serious silhouette. For a material you’d wrap around a sandwich, her dress fit rather well. Up top, a high neckline flowed into padded, structured long sleeves. The bulk of the dress contorted around Fox’s figure, forming a faux boned corset near the bodice and finishing off into a knee-length skirt. The actress and author styled her show piece with exposed black undergarments, chunky heel boots fit for a night out, an icy blonde bob, and alien-esque makeup.

While Fox might pick up on a trend or two every now and then, there’s no denying that she marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to what she puts on her body. Just look at the way in which she wore a literal sword as a bra last week. But, interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Fox has turned saran wrap into a high fashion statement.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

During a New York Fashion Week appearance in 2022, Fox wore a wax-like dress from Joanna Prażmo. The curveball? She trotted around a mini bag and high heels that she designed out of saran wrap just one hour before coming to the event. The fact that her new show, OMG Fashun, is centered around the use of unconventional materials and techniques is starting to make complete sense.

But for all the whacky and wild things Fox has worn before, her fabric choice could potentially pick up steam amongst fashion’s in-crowd. Over in Cannes, top model Mariacarla Boscono wore a see-through plastic-y dress that she accented with a knit sweater earlier this week. Her concoction, while less structured than Fox’s dress, bore a striking resemblance to a diaphonus Prada dress that has been all over the red carpet recently. Between Fox and Boscono, is it only a matter of time before cellophane hits the runways of Milan and Paris?