After a brief hiatus from acting, Julia Roberts is back in a new show opposite Sean Penn, which also means, we get our first Roberts red carpet in two and a half years. The actress dipped her toe back into the promotion cycle on Monday, reminding us all what we’ve been missing over the past few years—Roberts’ unmatched smile, and her ability to wear a suit like no one else. The actress stepped out in three very different suits yesterday, showing both her range and appreciation for a good tailor.

The day started with a stop at the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which Roberts arrived at in style. The actress was spotted entering the studio looking like sunflower, dress in a butter yellow custom suit from Lafayette 148 New York. The pants, which matched the bright spring hue of the jacket and button-down were wide-leg and cropped, sitting just above the ankle and finished off with a cuff. Roberts and her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, then broke up the color scheme by adding some black heeled oxfords.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

This was just her arrival suit, however, and when it came to her appearance on the show, Roberts changed into another look. The actress went vintage for her late night appearance, nabbing the Moschino Ace of Hearts suit from the brand’s spring 1994 ready-to-wear collection from reseller JennieGirl’s Closet. The outfit—which looks straight out of Fran Fine’s closet—features heart-shaped buttons and an ace of hearts card printed on the back, as well as red panels on the cropped pants and red arm cuffs.

But the only thing better than two suits is three, so Roberts rounded out the night in another tailored number. The actress arrived to the premiere of her new show Gaslit in yet another quirky suit, this one courtesy of Gucci. Like the first two, this was no ordinary black-tie number. Alessandro Michele’s look featured a gray double-breasted jacket with structured shoulders atop a pair of windowpane check shorts, with a large cummerbund to finish it off. The outfit originally walked the spring 2022 runway with pants, though we’re glad Roberts took the risk and went with shorts instead. It seems shorts on the red carpet have been quite the hit this season. First Kristen Stewart at the Oscars and now this. So, get ready to see a lot more legs as the weather continues to warm up.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ

The result of Roberts’ day of suiting is a reminder that there are an infinite amount of ways to put together matching jackets and pants. In the year 2022, there doesn’t have to be anything stuffy about suits, and Roberts proved that in just one day.