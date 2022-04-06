Iman and Dominique Jackson at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images.
Over the past year, Covid variants have caused a number of stops and starts within the celebrity party scene. But at this very moment, a rebirth of in-person events is taking place. Blame awards season, or people’s general, insatiable need to get out and socialize after many months of being cooped up at home—but despite the latest BA.2 variant, (which is, according to experts, far less severe than even Omicron,) in-person events, galas, and get-togethers are returning to the social and cultural calendar. In an effort to make up for lost time, we’re keeping track of the best parties happening right now. Check back often to stay updated on what your favorite celebrities, artists, socialites, fashion plates, and public figures are up to as they emerge from the depths of their couch cushions.