Over the past year, Covid variants have caused a number of stops and starts within the celebrity party scene. But at this very moment, a rebirth of in-person events is taking place. Blame awards season, or people’s general, insatiable need to get out and socialize after many months of being cooped up at home—but despite the latest BA.2 variant, (which is, according to experts, far less severe than even Omicron,) in-person events, galas, and get-togethers are returning to the social and cultural calendar. In an effort to make up for lost time, we’re keeping track of the best parties happening right now. Check back often to stay updated on what your favorite celebrities, artists, socialites, fashion plates, and public figures are up to as they emerge from the depths of their couch cushions.

Photo by Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com Two long years after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, Dame Helen Mirren finally got to celebrate the theatrical release of her film The Duke. Lorraine Bracco and Jennifer Beals were among those happy to join her at the intimate screening hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society in New York City.

Photo by Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com Earlier in the evening, Mirren and Padma Lakshmi made for a very dapper duo.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Vitelli/ BFA.com On Tuesday, April 5, the legendary funk musician Nile Rodgers joined his longtime friend Ian Schrager at Bar Chrystie inside the Public Hotel for an intimate performance. Kicking off a new music series taking place at the bar, Rodgers played a number of hits from his storied career—which experienced its height during the era of Studio 54, one of Schrager’s first-ever nightclubs.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Vitelli/ BFA.com Vashtie Kola was the official DJ on hand for the evening...

Photo Courtesy of Mike Vitelli/ BFA.com ...but musician Blu DeTiger made an appearance in the booth, too.

Photo Courtesy of Mike Vitelli/ BFA.com The scene at Bar Chrystie during Rodgers’s performance.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images On Saturday, April 2, Brother Vellies designer Aurora James hosted the inaugural gala of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, her campaign to get stores to dedicate at least 15 of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. (Since launching the initiative in June of 2020, James has convinced companies as large as Macy’s and Sephora to hop on board.) Naturally, George Sully was on the guest list: He launched the Black Designers of Canada database right around the same time.

Photo by Arturo Holmes via Getty Images Tamron Hall was on hand to present Iman, who wore head-to-toe cheetah-print Sergio Hudson, with the well-deserved Industry Pioneer Award.

Photo by Arturo Holmes via Getty Images The evening’s dress code was “black tie, Black designer,” and the guests sure delivered. Eva Chen joined James in wearing Christopher John Rogers, while Laura Harrier made like Iman and went with Sergio Hudson.

Photo by Arturo Holmes via Getty Images Rosario Dawson took the opportunity to showcase Studio 189, the fashion label and initiative she cofounded with Abrima Erwiah.

Photo by Arturo Holmes via Getty Images Supermodel Joan Smalls took a seat next to stylist Eric McNeal.