And Just Like That... Episode 7 Fashion Recap: Date Night

Carrie is back to writing—and writing and writing and writing. And Just Like That… episode 7 begins with a full one-minute-and-11-seconds’ worth of her typing away on her MacBook. She’s got more than enough material for a memoir, and it isn’t long before she finds a publisher eager to snap it up. There’s just one snag: It left her editor feeling, well, hopeless. (probably better than she’d feel listening to Che’s podcast, though.) She’s determined Carrie can lighten it up by throwing in a description of a date. It turns out Seema has been thinking similarly, because she’s already signed her new pal up for three apps. “Nobody buys real estate in the winter so I decided to list… you,” she tells Carrie at dinner, again proving to be a delightful Samantha stand-in.
In the end, Carrie is (begrudgingly) grateful the realtor “staged [her] like an apartment.” She settles on a grey-haired gentleman named Peter (Jon Tenney), leading to what feels like her first date-night look in eons. See that look and more of this episode’s most notable fashion below, and revisit last week’s here.