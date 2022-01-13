And Just Like That... Episode 7 Fashion Recap: Date Night

Carrie is back to writing—and writing and writing and writing. And Just Like That… episode 7 begins with a full one-minute-and-11-seconds’ worth of her typing away on her MacBook. She’s got more than enough material for a memoir, and it isn’t long before she finds a publisher eager to snap it up. There’s just one snag: It left her editor feeling, well, hopeless. (probably better than she’d feel listening to Che’s podcast, though.) She’s determined Carrie can lighten it up by throwing in a description of a date. It turns out Seema has been thinking similarly, because she’s already signed her new pal up for three apps. “Nobody buys real estate in the winter so I decided to list… you,” she tells Carrie at dinner, again proving to be a delightful Samantha stand-in.

In the end, Carrie is (begrudgingly) grateful the realtor “staged [her] like an apartment.” She settles on a grey-haired gentleman named Peter (Jon Tenney), leading to what feels like her first date-night look in eons. See that look and more of this episode’s most notable fashion below, and revisit last week’s here.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Carrie tops off her Jean Paul Gaultier spring 1997 jumpsuit with a bold red tie before heading to the offices of what she finds out will officially be her publisher. The move feels very Sex and the City-era Carrie, which is exactly the vibe her editor is looking for more of in her book.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Sorry Carrie, but Seema just might be the best-dressed character in And Just Like That... Her realtor pal’s sculptural Lanvin bag is front and center when she fills the gang in on her mission. “I’m not exactly ready,” she tells an ecstatic Charlotte. “It was mandated by my editor”—dramatic pause—“and Oprah.” (Her book club is apparently eyeing the memoir.)

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max After welcoming Seema into her inner circle, Carrie spends some on-on-one time with Miranda. Maybe it’s because they’re discussing how Carrie is having trouble imagining herself ever having sex again, but her new “Nano” riff on the Fendi baguette feels a bit symbolic. She’s also wearing a vintage raw silk robe, while Miranda has opted for a long boho-style Celine skirt.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max After what must have been hours of staring at herself in the mirror, Carrie once again settles on Norma Kamali. She heads to her date with fellow widower Peter wearing a powder-blue one-shoulder dress made of stretch jersey, which comes complete with a built-in bodysuit. (As Kamali noted on Instagram, it “sells for an affordable [at least by Carrie standards] $215.”) Paired with a sequined Paco Rabanne clutch, it would have been a very “going-out” look if it weren’t for her silk-satin MaxMara blazer. Somehow, she doesn’t get any stains on it when she and Peter finish up the last of their many drinks and promptly puke them right back out in the street.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Leave it to LTW to play tennis wearing Prada. Another game with Charlotte reveals she also has Fendi in her workout wardrobe.

Photo by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max Oh Lisa, we missed you in episode 6. She might not know how to use the microphone when auctioning off a lunch date with (a very reluctant) Carrie for charity, but LTW certainly looks great while attempting to do so. The centerpiece, of course, is a statement necklace. Her latest is a crab-shaped “Zodiac Cancer” design by Schiaparelli.

Courtesy of @andjustlikethatcostumes Naturally, she didn’t stop there when making a statement. Her asymmetrical dress came complete with a train.

The benefit presents Miranda her first opportunity to bask in Che’s presence in months. Between Che’s brocade suit and Miranda’s Altuzarra midi dress, they actually don’t look like too odd of a couple. Miranda is so overcome with emotion during sex that she goes ahead and professes her love. “You’re in love with you, with me,” Che neatly replies.