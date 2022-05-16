In March of 2020, Chloë Sevigny quietly married Siniša Mačković, director of Karma art gallery, wearing an iconically chill ensemble that was entirely black save for a traditional white veil. Happy as we were for the couple, it was hard not to lament the fact that because they kept it low-key and headed to City Hall, we didn’t get to see Sevigny’s take on an event wedding. That changed over the weekend, when, more than two years later, she and Mačković again tied the knot at a small ceremony outside a teeny white chapel in Sevigny’s native Connecticut. This time, the bride wore something more traditional—and yet, just like everything she touches, also undeniably cool. She and her stylist Hayley Wollens turned to Glenn Martens’s acclaimed spring 2022 couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier, selecting a chiffon and lace gown that was completely sheer.

Naturally, Sevigny’s BFF Natasha Lyonne was in attendance, as were Kim Gordon, Coco Gordon Moore, Jim Jarmusch, Derek Blasberg, Humberto Leon, Carol Lim, Olivier Zahm, and Arden Wohl. The outdoor setting was decorated with swan-shaped ice sculptures and bowls of cigarettes, which the couple placed next to matchboxes emblazoned with their (second) wedding date. After mingling, they rode off in a convertible decorated with a cardboard “just married” sign, leaving a trail of empty cans of LaCroix, Modelo, and Diet Coke in their wake. Of course, there was also an after-party: Some hours later, they reunited with their guests at a club back in their home of New York City, presumably leaving their two-year-old son Vanya at home.

Courtesy of @humberto

Congratulations to the (sort of) newlyweds. And for the record, we wouldn’t mind seeing them get married a third time, too.