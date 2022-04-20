New York City’s hottest event on Tuesday night was the premiere of season two of Russian Doll. There, some of the industry’s most untouchable stars came together on the red carpet, turning the evening into an It girl reunion. The pack was led by none other than Chloë Sevigny, professional party girl turned mother of two-year-old son Vanja. But on the red carpet, Sevigny proved she is still the center of any event.

The actress, who plays Natasha Lyonne’s mom in the Netflix show, attended the premiere at The Bowery Hotel in a quirky dress from Carolina Herrera’s fall/winter 2022 collection—a one-shoulder long-sleeve black dress with a column skirt that hits right above the ankles. On top, a pink skirt swoops diagonally across Sevigny’s hips before hitting the floor and leaving a train behind her. Sevingy paired Wes Gordon’s creation with black strappy sandals and a bright red lip, modernizing the dress, which has a distinct ‘80s feel, and turning Sevigny into the prom queen of the evening.

Of course, Sevigny was joined by her costar and friend of over 20 years, Natasha Lyonne, who once again proved she’s the ultimate cool girl in a bondage-inspired leather and chiffon gown from Roberto Cavalli fall/winter 2022. Lyonne starred down the camera in her edgy dress, which she paired with heeled combat boots, smiling only when she posed with her pal, Sevigny.

The twosome became a trio with the help of Greta Lee, who is returning to the dark comedy as Maxine, the party-throwing best friend of Lyonne’s Nadia. Lee clearly also understood the dress code, which seemed to be cool New Yorker goes glam, and wore a black jumpsuit from Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2022, with an asymmetrical peplum, a white fold-over detail on top, and baggy pants that added just the right amount of attitude.

The threesome came together to pose with the rest of the show’s cast, who rounded out the red carpet with some great suiting and bright colors, together managing to get us even more excited for the return of Russian Doll than we previously thought possible.

