When did you meet your best friend? Last year? In kindergarten? Chloë Sevigny and Natasha Lyonne reportedly met roughly two decades ago while filming Detroit Rock City "in someone's backyard in Toronto" and have been inseparable ever since. A best friend is a blessing, and even better when you can support one another's work, like when Lyonne joined Sevigny in Party Monster and Sevigny appeared in Lyonne's critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll. Here, on National Friendship day, is a visual history of New York's coolest besties.