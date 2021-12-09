And Just Like That… Fashion Recap: Carrie Has Some Competition

And just like that, the wait is over. In the far too early hours of Thursday morning, HBO Max finally let the world in on its most closely guarded secret: the Sex and the City reboot’s plot. The first two episodes offer a relatively satisfying update on Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, plus introductions to Samantha replacements Seema, Lisa, Nya, and Che. They do not, however, shine much of a light on what remains one of And Just Like That...’s biggest mysteries: what on Earth has been going on with Carrie’s wardrobe. Maybe it’s because the cast and crew filmed fake scenes to throw fans off the scent, but so far, it isn’t quite as kooky as what the paparazzi captured when Sarah Jessica Parker and co. were on set. Meanwhile, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) is giving even the old Carrie a run for her money with statement look after statement look. Now that there are seven core characters, even some of the most notable ensembles can get lost in the mix. See the standouts from the premiere below, and watch this space for those to come.

Courtesy of HBO Max Thanks to a surprise encounter with their old pal Bitsy Von Muffling, an eccentric socialite played by Julie Halston in Sex and the City, the show addresses Samantha’s absence right off the bat. It soon transpires that Bitsy is just as loud as her ‘80s-style ensemble, which comes complete with puffed shoulders and a peplum waist. “Sexy sirens in their sixties are still viable over there,” she quips upon learning of Samantha’s move to London, then tops off her look with cat-eye sunglasses and air-kisses them goodbye.

Photo via Getty Images After lunch with Charlotte, Miranda walks Carrie to her podcasting job. Presumably, the gig is the reason why Carrie is carrying two phones and two hand bags. (She’s also toned it down from a whole bird on her head to a feather or two.) As for Miranda, she’s embraced no longer being “a spicy redhead”—her boldest accessory is a red belt.

Courtesy of HBO Max Carrie drops everything the moment she spots this eccentrically dressed stranger. “Wow, I’ve gotta get him,” she says, holding her phone inches from her face with a look of intense concentration. “Do you see his hat?,” she asks Miranda, riveted. “Looks like a light fixture.” Swiveling in her chair, she gets as many shots as she can for her burgeoning Instagram account. Apparently, it’s “starting to become a thing” now that she’s joined the podcast.

Courtesy of HBO Max Introducing the first of the newcomers: Lisa Todd Wexley. (Charlotte, who clearly worships the chic documentarian-slash-supermom, privately calls her LTW.) When it comes to statement dressing, it seems Carrie has met her match. Lisa has topped off a Pleats Please dress with a silk coat from The Row, but the ensemble is really about her unmissable, oversized chain necklace (by the Danish jewelry brand Monies). For Carrie, it’s instead all about one of Lisa’s many bracelets. “It’s [by] this 20-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi I came across on Instagram,” Lisa tells her.

Courtesy of HBO Max Charlotte’s daughter Lily is still in her school uniform, accessorized with matching Chanel monogrammed backpack and boots, when Charlotte returns home with two Oscar de la Renta garment bags. Both contain floral gowns, and Lily is tickled when she hears the other is intended for her sister, Rose. As we quickly learn, unlike Lily, Rose is not her mom in miniature.

Courtesy of HBO Max Enter Rose on a skateboard, wearing a helmet covered in stickers, a backpack dotted in pins, and a pair of classic checkered Vans. Judging from Lily’s reaction to the dress, it’s a wonder she’s even wearing the skirt that goes with her school uniform.

Courtesy of HBO Max Miranda’s new life as a student requires carrying two bags, just like Carrie. She survives a subway ride, then gets an 11 a.m. glass of wine to calm her nerves. Then, she arrives to class to find she sticks out like even more of a sore thumb than she’d feared. She’s the only one in the classroom with grey hair, and no doubt the only one who’d step out in what suddenly feels like a very matronly skirt. Alas, there’s more. “Everyone was looking at me like I was the white lady who couldn’t stop saying the word ‘Black,’” she later tells Carrie. “It’s a miracle nobody pulled out their phone or I would be a meme now.”

Courtesy of HBO Max Over at the podcast studio, Carrie is also struggling to fit in. Between her sparkly gloves and inability to talk about masturbation, she couldn’t have more different of a vibe from her cohost, a non-binary comedian named Che who commands Carrie to “step [her] pussy up.”

Courtesy of HBO Max Back at home, Carrie surveys the scene in her shoe closet. With a grin, she selects the pair of blue Manolos she wore for her wedding with Big. “Those blue shoes are the whole ballgame,” he remarks when she shows them off.

Courtesy of HBO Carrie seems to be getting nostalgic: Her Chanel flower brooch dates back to her fling with Aidan in Sex and the City season 3.

Courtesy of HBO Max At the recital, the glimpse of a pair of dandelion-yellow loafers descending from a car signals the arrival of Stanford. He’s wearing a periwinkle suit that, per his peeved husband Anthony, took him an hour and a half to select. Topping it off: a paisley tie and handkerchief, blue-tinted glasses, and gold brooch in the shape of a lizard.

Courtesy of HBO Max Time for Charlotte to go to battle with Rose. “Please put this dress on, I want us all in florals,” Charlotte begs her ahead of Lily’s piano recital. “What is the problem? It isn’t even poofy!”

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Rose acquiesces—evidently with one condition. Half of the dress is obscured by a t-shirt printed with a tuxedo, making it crystal clear that she styled herself. As if she couldn’t offend Charlotte enough, Rose has accessorized with Converse sneakers and a hat shaped like an owl. Carrie is the first, and likely only, to give Rose a compliment. “It’s really cute, right?,” Rose says as Carrie urges her to do a twirl. Meanwhile, Anthony accosts Charlotte: “What the hell is with that get-up? She looks like a little Edie Beale.”

Courtesy of HBO Max Lily, on the other hand, looks like Charlotte’s dreams come true—especially as she blows everyone’s minds on the piano.