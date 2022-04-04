While he’s no Kim Kardashian or Kanye West, Justin Bieber has proven himself a tried-and-true devotee to Balenciaga in recent years. And since allegiance to the house’s creative director, Demna (formerly known as Demna Gvasalia), has been known to make stars wear some, uh, out-there things, we were only somewhat surprised to see that on Sunday night, the 28-year-old musician hit the red carpet of the 64th annual Grammy Awards wearing Crocs. Demna’s version of Crocs, yes, but still unmistakably the foam clogs you’d imagine would have the founders of such storied Parisian maisons a bit perplexed.

Surely, this was Bieber’s way of announcing that his streetwear brand Drew House’s line of the Crocs adornments known as Jibbitz has returned? Nope—those are still listed for $185 on eBay. Bieber simply has taken a liking to the black, hardware-heavy platforms that are just the latest product of the brands’ ongoing collaboration since 2017. And thanks again to Demna, you almost could have missed them. Bieber further made a statement with a baggy grey suit and hot pink beanie, also courtesy of Balenciaga.

Photo by Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Believe it or not, Bieber wasn’t the only one wearing Crocs on the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Questlove also kept it comfy in a fashion-forward pair of the infamous clogs by the Versace footwear designer Salehe Bembury.