Hailey Bieber Opts For Latex On Another Date Night With Justin

Recently, Justin and Hailey Bieber have been dropping a string of summer fun looks. Whether it’s coordinating summer beach day sheer ensembles in black and neon orange, or a black-tie charity event in stunning evening wear, the Biebers never fail to sartorially stunt on us plebeians. For their latest date night power outfits, Justin stares alluring at the camera while Hailey is decked out in out of the sexiest materials in all of fashion: latex.

The Biebers shared their look on Instagram, with Justin posting a mirror selfie of the two in her envy-inducing closet. She’s wearing a very 2000s baby blue latex dress in a camisole slip silhouette, complete with underwires and adjustable straps. Her accessories are also equally on point, with two simple gold necklaces and a matching blue woven leather clutch by Bottega Veneta. And in keeping with the naughty aughties vibe, she wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail with a small face-framing strand, and shimmery pink makeup. It is true perfection.

Justin, for his part, leans on her shoulder and gives the camera a smoldering stare, as if to say “yes, I know my wife is one of the hottest women on the planet.” Styled by Karla Welch, he’s wearing a pinstriped suit by Saint Laurent, with a satiny button-down tuxedo vest and a playful necklace by Omnis Studios. It’s a mixed-media unisex piece with gummy bears and mushroom-shaped charms, and expertly tempers the severity of the YSL jacket. Latex and stripes, a match made in heaven.