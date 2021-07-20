Hailey Bieber spent a casual sunny weekend alongside her husband Justin Bieber, but also managed to give a masterclass to those still considering wading into summer style trends. The model shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram that are equal parts paradise reverie and a how to in elevating campy accessories into sartorial harmony.

In the photos, Bieber is playfully donning a sleeveless green knit tank top from J.W. Anderson’s Resort 2022 collection. It features a charming strawberry print — a delicious summer mainstay that will never go out of style — and Bieber’s version extends past her waist, making for a perfect swimsuit cover-up piece. She paired it with yellow high-top Nike sneakers and now-ubiquitous throwback corduroy bucket hat in a sweet buttercup yellow. To top off the nostalgia motif, Bieber accessorized her look with a necklace made from pastel plastic beads, the kind we’d make at a summer day camp in our carefree youth.

Next, she switched up her outfit with safety barrel orange separates by Skims; keeping the bucket hat, she brought the look squarely into 2021 with a crop top and matching high-waist bottom. The vivid color balanced her sunny hat, and is punctuated with Yeezy Adidas slide sandals in Enflame Orange. Next to her, husband Justin Bieber is wearing her beaded necklace with a casual all-black outfit and a fuchsia snapback hat worn backward. You’ll notice that his sheer is just the slightest bit sheer as well.

via Hailey Bieber instagram