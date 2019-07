The popularity of the bucket hat, which has now ebbed and flowed for a full five decades , is undeniably experiencing yet another upswing. As with most trends, Rihanna is in part to thank for its latest resurgence; who wouldn't want to try out the look after Rihanna wore a snakeskin version by Atelier Versace? At this point, a scroll through the past few months of seemingly every celebrity's Instagram feed will reliably turn up a photo of them in a bucket hat, ranging from fuzzy versions that wearers like Emma Chamberlain will be able to wear year-round to the cheetah-print ones favored by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. (Only a lucky few have been able to show off the Ikea bags-turned-bucket hats that the chain released on the first day of summer, which sold out almost immediately.) From Billie Eilish's rainbow Louis Vuitton version to Dua Lipa's bucket-cowboy hat hybrid, take a look at some of the trend's foremost supporters this spring and summer, here.