Billie Eilish, master coordinator, naturally completed her rainbow Louis Vuitton monogram look this spring with a matching terry cloth bucket hat.
Before their marathon run of coordinating outfits in Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka @stassiebaby, matched in Chanel sneakers and tartan headgear by Burberry. Jenner, of course, picked the more on-trend option.
Kendall Jenner matched her cheetah-print bucket hat to her cheetah-print bikini, as one does.
Jenner, it turns out, was taking a page out of her friend Gigi Hadid's book; the model also wore a cheetah-print bucket hat earlier this spring.
Between his bucket hat and his socks, Tyler, the Creator has been stylishly keeping the sun at bay.
Emma Chamberlain also appears to be a fan of the fuzzy bucket hat, which she wore for a stroll around Los Angeles in June.
Fellow YouTuber Eris the Planet has also been trying out a simpler version of the look.
Two weeks after kicking off July in a bucket hat combined with a visor, the singer Dua Lipa turned to another hybrid: a mix between a bucket and a cowboy hat.
Anwar Hadid, who's been cozying up with Dua Lipa as of late, also happens to be a fan of the bucket hat.
Imaan Hammam celebrated this past Fourth of July in a bucket hat by the up-and-coming hat designer Ruslan Baginskiy.
Fellow model Elsa Hosk also kicked off July in a bucket hat, albeit one by Prada, which she paired with a Jean Paul Gaultier shirt emblazoned with the Mona Lisa.
Emily Ratajkowski evidently packed a white bucket hat along with her many string bikinis on her recent trip to the Bahamas.