Thanks to Seemingly Every Celebrity, the Bucket Hat Has Made Yet Another Comeback

The popularity of the bucket hat, which has now ebbed and flowed for a full five decades, is undeniably experiencing yet another upswing. As with most trends, Rihanna is in part to thank for its latest resurgence; who wouldn't want to try out the look after Rihanna wore a snakeskin version by Atelier Versace? At this point, a scroll through the past few months of seemingly every celebrity's Instagram feed will reliably turn up a photo of them in a bucket hat, ranging from fuzzy versions that wearers like Emma Chamberlain will be able to wear year-round to the cheetah-print ones favored by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. (Only a lucky few have been able to show off the Ikea bags-turned-bucket hats that the chain released on the first day of summer, which sold out almost immediately.) From Billie Eilish's rainbow Louis Vuitton version to Dua Lipa's bucket-cowboy hat hybrid, take a look at some of the trend's foremost supporters this spring and summer, here.
Billie Eilish, master coordinator, naturally completed her rainbow Louis Vuitton monogram look this spring with a matching terry cloth bucket hat.

Before their marathon run of coordinating outfits in Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka @stassiebaby, matched in Chanel sneakers and tartan headgear by Burberry. Jenner, of course, picked the more on-trend option.

Kendall Jenner matched her cheetah-print bucket hat to her cheetah-print bikini, as one does.

Jenner, it turns out, was taking a page out of her friend Gigi Hadid's book; the model also wore a cheetah-print bucket hat earlier this spring.

Between his bucket hat and his socks, Tyler, the Creator has been stylishly keeping the sun at bay.

Emma Chamberlain also appears to be a fan of the fuzzy bucket hat, which she wore for a stroll around Los Angeles in June.

Fellow YouTuber Eris the Planet has also been trying out a simpler version of the look.

Two weeks after kicking off July in a bucket hat combined with a visor, the singer Dua Lipa turned to another hybrid: a mix between a bucket and a cowboy hat.

Anwar Hadid, who's been cozying up with Dua Lipa as of late, also happens to be a fan of the bucket hat.

Imaan Hammam celebrated this past Fourth of July in a bucket hat by the up-and-coming hat designer Ruslan Baginskiy.

Fellow model Elsa Hosk also kicked off July in a bucket hat, albeit one by Prada, which she paired with a Jean Paul Gaultier shirt emblazoned with the Mona Lisa.

Emily Ratajkowski evidently packed a white bucket hat along with her many string bikinis on her recent trip to the Bahamas.

