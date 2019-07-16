For most people, a vacation is an opportunity to sit back, relax, and take a break. That is not, however, the case for Kylie Jenner . Despite the 21-year-old's reminder to her 140 million Instagram followers that she is a "human," while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, Jenner has already generated more headlines than most celebrities will for the entire summer. On Sunday, Jenner embarked on a "girls trip ," ostensibly to celebrate the launch of Jenner's new Kylie Skin collection. Of course, this being Jenner, her destination of choice was Turks and Caicos—the same site as her seemingly endless 19th birthday celebration and first-ever family vacation with her newborn daughter.

After outfitting a fleet of her (non-Jordyn Woods) friends in matching Kylie Skin sweatsuits, and escorting them to the islands on a private Kylie Skin jet, complete with Kylie Skin pillows and even eye masks, Jenner was finally able to return to her natural state of being —which is to say began yet another marathon run of posing for Instagrams on a boat. (Though only after benevolently serving up poolside Kylie Skin-branded coconuts.)

Lest it wasn't abundantly clear, Jenner then made a formal announcement that she was in "vacation mode," which took the form of an Instagram in which she’s wearing apparently wearing nothing at all except for a giant Jacquemus straw hat. It wasn't long before the photo made a new series of headlines—this time, thanks to a bit of influencer-related drama that unfolded in the comments section. To Instagrammer Amanda Ensing, Jenner's post looked suspiciously similar to her own nude, straw hat-wearing snapshot. In response, Jenner invoked the famous words of her sister Kim Kardashian: "ur not on my mood board."

And yet, the drama continued even when Jenner returned to wearing clothing. "Next time you Photoshop your pictures make sure you’re not sitting in front of a pillow with stripes," read one of the many comments accusing Jenner of altering her images, which also popped up when Jenner posed in a series of photos wearing a Chanel string bikini that's older than the 21-year-old herself.

In case you're wondering who Jenner's coordinating with above, that would be Anastasia Karanikolaou. Along with Sofia Richie , she's just one of the many of Jenner's cohorts apparently bursting with enthusiasm to help her promote Kylie Skin by Instagramming photo after photo of themselves basking in the sun and wearing bikinis. (And occasionally assist her with babysitting her one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster , who naturally came along for the ride.)

For all we know, this might only be the beginning of Jenner's "girls trip." But for the time being, anyway, on Tuesday, it reached its denouement. Jenner arose bright and early to share yet another beachside snapshot, but this time, its caption was much lengthier than usual—and most definitely much more personal. "I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it," she wrote. "I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again." (Her older sister, Kendall Jenner, has also repeatedly spoken out about her own struggles with anxiety.)

"I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human," Jenner continued. "My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season [sparkle emoji] we all have a magnificent destiny." Attention, Kanye West: You may have found Sunday Service 's newest guest preacher.

