Your daily dose of living vicariously through the Kardashian-Jenner family has arrived.

Fresh from a buy-out-the-park Magic Mountain birthday extravaganza for her boo, new-ish mom Kylie Jenner has blessed us with some vacation content that her loyal followers crave . Jenner's snaps, posted to Instagram from a recent family outing to the tropical Turks and Caicos, read like an intimate family album—her boyfriend, Travis Scott, is in a few of them, as is her daughter, Stormi Webster. But Jenner herself is mostly front and center in the photos, looking bare-faced, happy, and healthy. "Morning in paradise," she captioned one of the pics, adding on another, "My pretty girl is 3 months old today."

Jenner has been slowly dipping her toes back into public life since giving birth to Stormi earlier this year. (Remember that surprise birth announcement? Ah, seems like yesterday.) In fact, she recently did a joint interview with her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, to explain why she settled on the name Stormi, of all designations. "I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us," she explained. "And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name."