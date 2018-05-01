If you were wondering how and why Kylie Jenner decided on the name "Stormi" for her baby daughter , wonder no more. According to Jenner, the 3-month-old practically named herself. Sort of. "I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us," she told Kim Kardashian West in a new interview for the Evening Standard . "And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name."

Elsewhere in the interview, which featured Kardashian West interviewing her younger sister, Jenner discussed being a new mother and a businesswoman. Divulging that she actually enjoys changing diapers, the 20-year-old makeup mogul said she finds early motherhood scintillating. "I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience," she told Kardashian West. "Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues…and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and [Stormi] doesn’t even know what’s going on."

"I think about her all the time, anywhere I am," Jenner added. "I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere."

The social media star also shared that being a mother has changed her entire mindset. "I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you,'" she said. "Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really…it’s like such an amazing experience."

Switching gears to business, Jenner said that she wants to see Kylie Cosmetics in stores worldwide, and gave some insight into why she thinks the brand is so successful. "It’s the most authentic thing I’ve done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I’m super passionate about it," she told Kardashian West. "It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident. And I feel like people could see that it’s authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked! "

