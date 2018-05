A Visual Celebration of Kardashians Vacationing on Boats, From Malibu to Sydney

Few things are ever certain, but if there is one principal of life that remains indubitable, it is that Kylie Jenner can often be found posing on a boat. After her recent grown-up vacation with her boyfriend Travis Scott (and baby Stormi Webster), where Jenner shared photographs of the family relaxing on the beaches of the Turks and Caicos, it clearly became time to celebrate the Kardashians' deep-seated inclination to traveling in style . Yachts, boats, wave runners, paddle boards, you name it—from the shores of Malibu to Sydney, the Jenner sisters have traveled on a variety of aquatic modes of transportation, with cameos from the Kardashians and the rest of their crew. Here, a look back.