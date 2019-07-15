If you thought the drama between Kylie Jenner and former BFF Jordyn Woods was finally over, you don't know momager Kris Jenner very well. Just weeks after the two-part season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , in which the Kardashian-Jenner clan deals with the fallout of the cheating scandal surrounding Woods and Tristan Thompson, E! dropped a teaser clip for season 17 of the show.

The clip features Kylie sharing a meal in Napa Valley with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. When Kris gets up to go to the other room, Kardashian took the opportunity to ask her sister, point-blank, if she misses her former best friend.

"So Jordyn," she said. "Do you, like, miss her? Like, want to be friends with her?"

Instead of giving a definitive yes-or-no answer, Jenner took the opportunity to reflect on how the scandal affected her. "I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason—for me, for her, for you, for everybody," she said. "She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others."

Khloé praised her younger sister for having such a level-headed, mature take on the situation. She then added that, "Everything is supposed to happen for a reason. And I feel like this is the season to filter through the bullshit. And I believe the strong and loyal will survive."

In the wake of the scandal, the pair have continued to focus on their own projects—Woods on her activewear line and Jenner running her billion-dollar beauty brand. While Jenner and Woods are reportedly making amends , we wouldn't expect another Kylie Cosmetics collab between the two anytime soon.