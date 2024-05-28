Kaia Gerber’s weekend flight didn’t involve the airport (she was traveling by helicopter instead), but her outfit certainly belongs on your travel style inspiration mood board. On Saturday, the Palm Royale actress was spotted departing New York City for Memorial Day Weekend in the quintessential model travel ‘fit.

Gerber, armed with a new dark brunette dye job, started her look off with a cropped blue cardigan from James Street Co. that she styled with black Brandy Melville sweatpants (Ok, she’s definitely Gen Z). From there, the budding actress proved there’s no such thing as too many travel bags by arming herself with a Celine medium travel bag and a large crossbody bag from Paloma Wool. And, while it’s not like Gerber had to go through the hassle of removing her shoes for a TSA security check, she wisely went with slip-on flats to accent her outfit. Her black Mansur Gavriel pair featured a bow tie front and a very on-trend almond-toe silhouette.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Per usual, the model styled her look with a light touch, opting for square-frame sunglasses, a fresh face of makeup, and minimal gold jewelry. While Geber’s Memorial Day whereabouts were kept under wraps, it’s likely she kept her travels local. She was spotted jetting out of the Big Apple from the Westside Heliport on Saturday.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Celebrity travel style comes in many, many forms. For some like Rihanna, there’s matching sweatsuits, chunky Moon boots, and an Armani faux fur that likely took up an entire overhead bin in her jet. Others, such as Dua Lipa who sometimes prefers to travel via train, are content with turning five-figure Birkin bags in casual travel totes. And then there’s the Hailey Bieber types who will go pantsless on the tarmac.

Here, Gerber managed to maintain all the hallmarks of a traditional travel look—some cozy sweats and relaxed knits—while also infusing her usual brand of understated supermodel fashion. There’s traveling in style, yes, and then there’s traveling in comfort. Gerber proved there’s nothing wrong with dabbling in a bit of both.

