Kaia Gerber is taking a walk on the wild side. The supermodel—and noted lover of ’90s minimalism—stepped out on Wednesday night in a fresh-off-the-runway look that gave a classic all-black set a feral twist.

The ensemble, from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2027 collection, leveled up the archetypal ’90s going-out set with deconstructed details and pattern play. The low-waisted slip skirt had slashes at the sides to reveal a gauzy ivory underlay. The tube top was similarly reworked, with a geometrical silhouette, a severe square neckline, and a shimmering tiger-print motif that was hand-knit onto the garment. Attending a launch event for Snap Inc.’s augmented-reality Specs glasses in Beverly Hills, the star finished the look with characteristically minimal accessories and open-toed mules that showed off her black pedicure. Overall, her aesthetic echoed the original runway styling—which had debuted at NYFW less than a week earlier.

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Proenza Schouler spring 2027 marked creative director Rachel Scott’s second showing for the brand—the first took place at New York Fashion Week in February—and found her deepening the brand’s colorful accents and exacting cuts. As a designer who frequently explores womanhood and identity through clothing, Scott’s new Proenza pieces emphasized form via body-hugging folds, sheer layers, and animal-print sensuality. There were evening gowns with slanted cutouts and rich velvet pantsuits with retro-leaning flares, but the tube top set was the only look of its kind. And it was particularly fitting for Gerber.

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The Shards star has spent the summer walking red carpets in a series of reworked all-black ensembles, from her ultra-slashed Fendi sheer number at the show’s premiere to her slinky Gucci abs-bearing set for its launch party. Now that she’s done with season 1 promo and back in the swing of regular fashion-world appearances, Gerber is letting her inner sartorial animal run free.