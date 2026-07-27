Kaia Gerber Is Anti-Method Dressing For The Shards

Kaia Gerber’s new show The Shards is all about ’80s-era California excess, but that won’t stop the model from pledging her allegiance to ’90s minimalism. Currently in New York City doing promotion for the Ryan Murphy series, Gerber’s press tour style is less SoCal prep and decidedly more Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-era cool.

On Monday, Gerber stepped out in a form-fitting red Alaïa dress free of superfluous embellishments or padded proportions. Save for flip-flop heels, sunglasses, and the Miracle Nylon bag by Aupen, she opted for no accessories. The dress itself—from Alaïa’s fall 2026 collection—was exquisitely minimalist and infused with subtle textural intrigue, thanks to ribbed panels lining her hips and cuffs.

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This was not the only less-is-more look of the day, however. Earlier that morning, Gerber, who is styled by Emma Jade Morrison, was spotted in a similarly streamlined ensemble in a more subdued tone. Her sleeveless satin LBD featured a boatneck silhouette, a knee-length cut, and precise stitching that added structure to the bodice. While her bag and shades appeared the same, she changed her footwear for the Hidden Ambition mules from Herbert Levine.

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Gerber is a long-documented fan of the reworked LBD and the classic red slip. When it comes to dressing for public appearances, she prefers streamlined silhouettes and lets the craftsmanship shine. The Shards, which begins streaming on Hulu on August 5, finds Gerber in a new light as Susan Reynolds, the prep-school queen bee whose anxiety mounts as a murderer looms large. In real life, however, the model stays cool as can be—and she’s got some decidedly off-theme outfits prove it.