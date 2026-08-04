Throughout the press tour for Ryan Murphy’s The Shards, Kaia Gerber has often opted for dark dresses, keeping with the FX series’s somber subject matter and reflecting her knack for ’90s-era all-black minimalism. On Monday, however, the star threw a plot twist into her sartorial storytelling in a pristine white set with a few surprisingly daring details.

At the premiere of The Shards in Berlin, Gerber stepped out in a milky two-piece ensemble custom-made by Prada. The skirt, constructed in an exacting column silhouette, sat low-waisted on her hips and extended all the way to the floor. The coordinating top, a subtly structured bodice with thick straps, completed the outfit’s streamlined simplicity. Clean, uncomplicated, and very Kaia Gerber. But when she turned around, the top exposed her back entirely, with just three thick hook-and-eye closures connecting the fabric. Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, Gerber also went an unexpected route with her makeup. For the occasion, she swapped her usual tonal glam for frosted white eyeshadow and wore her hair in a deep, bobby-pinned side part.

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Throughout the promotional run for the FX series, which premieres on Hulu on August 6, Gerber has been punctuating her all-black standard with risk-taking silhouettes. Last week, she stepped out in a gauzy Fendi gown that appeared slashed and harkened to the show’s violent themes. Prior to that, she put a glimmering spin on the naked dress in a sheer, bejewelled Valentino gown.

In everything she wears, Kaia Gerber has a unique ability to make even the most straightforward outfits feel polished and intentional—which is perhaps why she routinely wears a slinky LBD. But on The Shards press tour, we’ve come to expect the unexpected. Even if something seems clear-cut, there could always be a surprise in store when she turns around.