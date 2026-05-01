Karen Elson Shopped Her Closet For This 28-Year-Old Velvet Dress

Many celebrities and their stylist are obsessed with sourcing vintage to make a specific point for a specific moment. Not Karen Elson. Last night, the supermodel hit the town in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent dressed that she sourced simply from her own closet.

At this year’s King’s Trust Gala, Elson matched the red carpet in a deep red crushed velvet dress from Yves Saint Laurent’s fall 1998 ready-to-wear collection. Per her Instagram, she had originally purchased it from Shrimpton Couture. The piece’s dimension and luster were evident across its long sleeves, curved neckline, and floor-length skirt, creating a distinctly formal, luxe silhouette. Elson cleverly coordinated her richly colored dress with a bright red manicure and dark red pumps, ensuring no detail was unnoticed. It’s the platonic ideal of “Oh, this old thing? I just had it lying around” style.

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Similarly to its runway debut in 1998, Elson paired her dress with swinging drop earrings—though her sparkling diamond duster pair came from jeweler Sidney Garber. A swirling gold cuff bracelet finished her look with a touch of bohemian glamour, a constant in the star’s wardrobe through the years.

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Elson’s dress also linked back to her longtime ties to the Yves Saint Laurent house. Previously, she was a muse to the designer in the 1990s, notably starring in his campaigns and walking in Yves Saint Laurent Haute Couture shows. She continued starring in the brand’s eyewear and fragrance campaigns under Tom Ford, and was later made the face of its Opium perfume in 2009. With her latest red carpet outing, Elson showed that meaningful fashion connections can become full-circle moments—even after nearly 30 years.

Plus, by wearing a piece from her own wardrobe, Elson also affirmed the importance of sustainable practices when getting dressed. Sometimes, shopping your closet truly is the best option.