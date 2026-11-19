Kate Madden, daughter of Y2K icons Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, is ready to introduce herself to the world. And what better way to do so than with a Balenciaga Le City Bag bag campaign? Twenty-five years ago, Richie helped turn the accessory into one of the era’s defining It bags. Now, mother and daughter have both been tapped to star in its anniversary campaign, making the moment less a passing of the torch than a shared family affair.

“I’ve wanted to model since I was young, but I felt like, now that I’m 18, and I have a very specific look, it’s the perfect time for me to start,” Madden told W ahead of the campaign launch. That look includes recently dyed black hair in place of her natural blonde, giving her style a darker, goth-inflected edge. Along with Madden’s large, captivating eyes—which have already drawn comparisons online to Tim Burton characters—the transformation is on full display in the campaign.

The Le City itself dates back to 2001, when Nicolas Ghesquière bucked the era’s prevailing logomania with a design inspired by the classic motorcycle jacket. Its supple lambskin body, metal buckles, and long leather laces quickly caught the eye of early-aughts style—and tabloid—fixtures, Richie among them.

For Madden, the bag has simply always been around. Growing up with a fashion-designer mother and a musician father has clearly shaped her aesthetic, which lands somewhere between the feminine eclecticism of Richie’s House of Harlow and the rock-forward attitude of Good Charlotte. Below, Madden talks about how her parents influence her style, raiding her mother’s closet, her makeup secrets, and career ambitions.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

How would you describe your style?

I wear a lot of vintage stuff—a lot of black and pink. I love being girlie, but I also love to dress in darker pieces.

That really seems like an amalgamation of both your parents’ styles. Do they inspire you?

I would definitely say they influence my style. My dad basically only wears black, and I love to wear black. And then I take inspiration from my mom’s style when she was younger.

Do you shop your mom’s closet a lot?

Yeah, I’m always borrowing my mom’s stuff. It’s literally amazing. She’s so nice about letting me borrow whatever I want. Sometimes, she borrows things from me too.

What is the best style advice you’ve gotten from your parents?

They tell me to just be myself with my style. I love unique stuff, so they tell me to wear what I want. They’re always very supportive of whatever I want to wear.

Richie with one of her many Le City Bags in 2005. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Have you watched A Simple Life?

I haven’t. I guess I haven’t thought about watching it, but I see clips on TikTok. I don’t know, maybe I’ll watch it eventually.

Let’s discuss your makeup, because your big, bold eyes are so unique. I’ve seen people online say that you look like a Tim Burton character. What do you think about that comparison?

It’s the best thing ever. I love hearing that. I grew up as a dancer, so I learned how to do my makeup and my hair at a young age. I mostly focus on my eye makeup because I already have big eyes, so I try to accentuate them as much as possible.

How do you achieve the doe-eyed look? Do you use white eyeliner?

I don’t. My eyes just look like that. But I do wear fake eyelashes and dark eyeshadow.

Let’s talk about Balenciaga. How many Le City bags do you and your mom own? Do you have a favorite?

I have no clue how many my mom owns. I borrow hers a lot, but I have three of my own right now. I love my white one. It goes with everything and I basically wear it every day. It works when you’re trying to dress more fancy, but also when you’re trying to be casual.

Courtesy of Balenciaga

What does it mean to be in this campaign with your mom, and to represent a bag she helped make famous?

It was so fun to do it with my mom. It was good for me to do my first campaign with her because I had someone who has more experience helping me through it.

What’s next for you?

I definitely want to keep modeling, and eventually I want to start acting.

Who do you look up to in those industries?

In the modeling industry, I definitely look up to Amelia Gray and Gabbriette.