Today, Kate Middleton returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital to greet patients and staff, just mere months after she had quietly undergone chemotherapy treatment at the London facility. The emotional visit marked the Princess’s first public appearance of 2025 and her first solo outing in over a year.

Kate slipped into a selection of her wardrobe favorites for the occasion. The Princess layered a turtleneck dress in a deep burgundy color under a strong-shouldered wool coat. Her jacket featured black buttons and sculptural pockets on either side. The Blazé Milano piece appears to be an elongated version of the same blazer Kate wore during a Christmas day appearance in 2021.

According to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, “The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

During her visit, Kate thanked the hospital staff and met with those currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment. “I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it's quite nice,” the Princess was heard saying.

After the appearance, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William had become joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In September 2024, the Princess announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment after she was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate said in a video shared to her and William’s social media. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she added. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” the Princess noted.