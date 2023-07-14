There’s a certain predictability when it comes to Kate Middleton’s style. Especially this summer, the Princess has mixed in a rewear here or a printed shirtdress there but really hasn’t wavered from a few key silhouettes. Her almost formulaic approach makes sense given the, rather strict, Royal protocols when it comes to fashion. But, for a family outing on Friday, the Royal switched out her pastel dresses for a more business casual ensemble.

To visit the Royal International Air Tattoo, Middleton stepped out in a blazer and trouser combination. The simple look certainly didn’t ruffle any feathers, but it still showed that Middleton is willing to slightly change things up a bit here and there.

And unlike her flowy summer maxi dresses, the more casual look was the perfect fit for the occasion. Middleton layered her double-breasted Blaze Milano blazer over a plain white t-shirt. The blazer featured a faint pinstripe as well as brown buttons.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

The semi-formal feel of Middleton’s look continued with the bottom half of her ensemble as well. The Duchess chose a pair of navy ankle-length Alexander McQueen trousers that she rounded out with a gold-trimmed belt. She opted for a simple pair of Emmy London ballet flats, a Daniella Draper pendant necklace, and Sézane hoop earrings.

While a jacket may not be someone’s first choice to wear during the summer heat, the breathable linen fabric of Middleton’s piece made it ideal for the warmer weather. And, yes, the Royal certainly loves a quality shirtdress, but she’s wore similar blazer-trouser combinations in the past. For an appearance in April, she donned another double-breasted jacket, this one from Everlane, that she paired with J.Crew pants.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton’s seemed to have coordinated her most recent look with the rest of her family. Prince William also opted for a blazer and trousers and Princess Charlotte had on some stripes, too. Prince Louis pulled out some navy pieces while he, true to form, sat atop one of the military four-wheel vehicles. Vroom Vroom!