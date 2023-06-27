Kate Middleton’s personal style may be quietly evolving now that she’s officially the Princess of Wales, but there’s one tried-and-true staple Middleton has held firm on: her love of a good polka dot dress. While there’s always something a bit retro about a proper polka dot, Kate manages to keep her looks polished and modern.

While attending the opening of “Hope Street,” a center in South Hampton that aims to keep women in England’s justice system united with their children, Middleton chose mid-length Alessandra Rich number not only updates the style but is, fittingly, another one of her infamous rewears.

This dress features three quarter sleeves and a cape-style neckline that forms into a bow at the bodice (it has also been sold-out since the Royal first wore it last year). The polka dot pattern carries throughout the piece and is accented by two pearl buttons near the waist.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While not exactly a shirtdress, the mid-length cut of this piece has been a favorite silhouette of Middleton’s, so it’s no surprise that she opted for it again. The Duchess accessorized the look with a white leather handbag from Mulberry, Shyla London pearl earrings, and cap-toed heels also from Alessandra Rich.

Much like Princess Diana and other stylish Royals, Middleton has made it a habit to rewear certain styles on different occasions. And this navy number is no different. She donned nearly the exact same ensemble, down to the black and white shoes, for a trip to Wimbledon last June.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In the fall of 2022, she adopted another patterned midi dress, this time, in the same brown palette as Roberts’ original. And later in June for the Royal Ascot, her feathered Sally-Ann Provan hat put a more formal spin on the pattern. Clearly, Middleton has yet to find a polka dot she doesn’t like.

Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images