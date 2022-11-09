Kate Middleton Goes Monochrome in All Over Olive Green

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton stepped out to attend to one of hey many patronages, the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA) in Hillingdon, U.K.

The Princess of Wales wore a knitted olive green dress with a mock turtleneck from Mango with matching pumps. She carried a small clutch in a matching shade of green to her dress, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps. In her ears were gold and amber drop earrings.

Though, her otherwise monochrome look was broken up somewhat by the black Hobbs London Lori wool coat she wore upon arrival.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The MMHA meeting was located in Colham Manor Children's Centre, and it promotes holistic care for families dealing with perinatal mental health issues. For her visit, Kate met with a mother-and-baby group who have benefitted from the integrated care system. The princess often focuses her charitable work on mental health and early childhood development, so the organization is the perfect marriage of her interests.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The MMHA brings the perinatal mental health community together and makes change happen by combining the power of real-life experience with clinical and professional expertise,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

On the Twitter account she shares with her husband Prince William, they shared a few pictures from the visit, which showed the long sleeves of her form-fitting dress.

“A wonderful first visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance this morning, seeing its work and the benefit a holistic approach brings to so many mothers and families,” the caption read. “Spending some time with new mothers, understanding more about their experiences of mental health and how integrated services are making a real difference in the community.”

Kate’s patronage of the MMHA was announced in May of this year, and she released a video statement for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

“We all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child's life can be hugely demanding. Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed by these early years,” she said in the clip. “Around 20% of women in the U.K. are reported to experience perinatal mental illness. Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence.”

She continued, “No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time. It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they're able to share these feelings without fear of judgment and can access the information, care and support they need to recover.”

During her pregnancies, she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that cause an extreme version of morning sickness that is quite debilitating. Kate and William share three children, nine-year-old George, seven-year-old Charlotte, and four-year-old Louis.