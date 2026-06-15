No one would call Kate Middleton an “edgy” dresser. That’s just not her job. Though, the Princess knows how to honor British heritage while pushing it forward. Stepping out at Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle today, Middleton’s coat-dress honored tradition while still subtly referencing one of the recent runway’s wildest trends.

Middleton’s ivory-hued ensemble was courtesy of 30-year-old designer Patrick McDowell. While its coat-dress silhouette was inline with royal tradition (and Middleton’s own fashion history), its pannier-like waistline stood out. Designers, including Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli, and Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier, have been pushing panniers to editorial extremes on the runways. Middleton’s McDowell piece brings the silhouttes back down to earth. For an added touch of heritage, the silk material was made in collaboration with the historic Stephen Walters silk mill.

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Middleton topped her look with a light, wide-brimmed woven hat cinched by a wide ribbon that matched her clothing’s tonal hue. A pale beige suede clutch and matching pointed-toe pumps brought a streamlined touch. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, as well as her sapphire and diamond engagement ring—the same ring that King Charles III proposed to Princess Diana with in 1981—elegantly finished Middleton’s look, proving a perfect fit for this year’s Order of the Garter Service.

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During the service, Middleton accompanied her husband, the Prince of Wales, and mingled with royals including Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. The annual occasion honors 24 individuals who work in the United Kingdom’s public offices, contribute to its culture, or have personally served its Sovereign—in this case, King Charles III. In addition to these 24 “companion” honorees, the Order also includes the Royal Family’s various members, as well as the King and Queen of England.