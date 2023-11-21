Princess Kate Middleton appeared to take a major style note from both the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana as she stepped out in London for a State Visit on Tuesday. The Royal, who usually prefers a pantsuit or shirtdress, opted for a dramatic, monochrome red look as she greeted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

Middleton sported a wool cape by Catherine Walker & Co that she paired with a matching maxi dress by the same designer underneath. As the pieces were similarly colored, it was difficult to tell where one started and ended—Middleton did wear the same dress during the Holidays two years ago which gave us some insight that the bow detail was in fact part of the under layer.

The cape portion featured dramatic pleats throughout as well as a center slit which added even more drama as the Royal moved about. And although Middleton has been showing off her fringe bangs of late, she debuted an elegant chignon updo that she paired with a bespoke hat by Jane Taylor.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was infamous for her brightly-colored monochrome outfits throughout her reign, so much so that it earned her the moniker of “Rainbow Queen.” And while the late Monarch was not as regarded for her style as say, Middleton or Diana, her knack for color coordinating (especially during State Visits) seems to have transcended generations. For a 1988 trip to Spain, the Queen donned a red wool coat and a matching, winged top hat. And while Middleton’s choice was slightly more in keeping with her own signature style, it continued the Queen’s monochrome tradition.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has also made a habit of dressing in the colors of the country that she is hosting or visiting, which might explain why she took a page from her mother-in-law’s wardrobe. In addition to her embrace of red, which is featured prominently on the South Korean flag, the 41-year-old accessorized her look with blue sapphire and diamond earrings—a pair she’s worn in the past that previously belonged to Princess Diana. The State Visit between the United Kingdom and South Korea concludes on Thursday, so time will tell if Middleton breaks out some more monchrome fashion in the meantime.