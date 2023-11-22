While much attention was paid to Blackpink’s regal fashion statements at Buckingham Palace’s State Banquet last night, Princess Kate Middleton had a style moment of her own. For the occasion, held to mark the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Middleton dazzled in a tiara that previously belonged to the Queen Mother.

But this wasn’t just any average Royal rewear—the tiara was last seen in public over 100 years ago when it was worn by the Queen Mother in 1923. In fact, Middleton is only the second person to wear it in public according to People. The diamond piece, known as the Strathmore Rose Tiara, was gifted to the late Royal by her parents and worn during the early years of her marriage (usually in a bandeau, headband style that was popular during the decade). Middleton, though, repurposed the rarely-seen jewels into a more traditional style worn atop her head. As if that wasn’t enough, the Royal continued her embrace of regal heirlooms for the rest of her look. She paired the tiara with elegant drop earrings, previously worn by Queen Elizabeth, as well as her Victorian Order sash.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daily Herald Archive/SSPL/Getty Images

Middleton donned a dramatic white cap-sleeve gown, complete with gold embroidery, and opera-length gloves. To round out the evening look, the 41-year-old accessorized with a white satin Anya Hindmarch clutch and a yellow ribbon with the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II that she tacked to her dress.

This isn’t the first time Middleton has worn styles previously owned by the Queen Mother—almost exactly one year ago, she sported the Duchess of York’s Lotus Flower Tiara for a reception at Buckingham Palace. And just yesterday, the Princess pulled out some more jewels that belonged to a late Royal—a pair of sapphire and diamonds earrings popularized by Princess Diana. Middleton has made a habit of wearing the former Princess of Wales’ flashy cuffs, most recently sporting them to a more casual event just a week prior. In addition to the Princess Di find, Middleton’s choice of monochrome red bore a striking resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II’s signature colorful ensembles. Although the Princess of Wales is not scheduled to appear during the final day of the State Visit on Thursday, we’re quite eager to see which rarely-seen heirloom she pulls out of the Royal vaults next.