Kate Middleton Sets The Tone for a Rosy Summer Pink Wardrobe

Parties, concerts, fashion shows, and dates are roaring back to life, and if you’re like us, putting together an alluring summer outfit feels like using an atrophied muscle — particularly if pandemic stress has caused your clothing size to fluctuate. If you’re staring at your closet in bewilderment, allow Kate Middleton’s recent summery look to provide some inspiration for your next outing.

At a royal engagement, Middleton put together a breezy outfit as she toured the Natural History Museum in London, reported Harper’s Bazaar. She’s wearing a salmon pink jacket by Chloé, which features four deep cargo pockets and contrasting knit sleeves. No longer relegated to 80s-era vintage bathroom decor, salmon is also known by the more appealing names of dusty rose or, as Chloé calls it, wooden orange. It’s millennial pink with a retro flavor.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the jacket with a subtle white Ralph Lauren shell top, off-white Veja sneakers, and comfortable light-wash denim jeans. Not quite the sweatpants we’ve all been wearing for 15 months, but a pair of straight-leg jeans will be the wardrobe workhorse for every season. It’s perfect for Middleton’s visit to the museum to learn about its new Urban Nature Project, which intends to foster sustainability in city environments.

It’s the kind of no-fuss summer combo that will ease us through our latent social anxiety. Remember feeling awkward in groups, or butterflies in your stomach before a date? With the reemergence of, well, “normality” comes pressure to look the part — but no matter what you choose to wear in this new phase of life, you deserve to look and feel your very best. Maybe a cheery dusty rose jacket is just the recipe for an unforgettable summer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits 'The Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum on June 22, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.