Kate Middleton Is Bringing Back ‘80s Power Dressing

Kate Middleton is trying something new by trying something old. The 40-year-old royal isn’t exactly known from straying to far from what works, so it’s come as a surprise that she’s been serving up her take on ’80s power dressing while attending Wimbledon the past few days. The streak started on Tuesday, which saw Middleton attend day nine of the tennis tournament wearing a blue polka-dot dress with puff shoulders by Alessandra Rich. She seems to be particularly fond of it; the look is a repeat from just last month. Perhaps Middleton has been mining her wardrobe for traces of the decade, because next came a canary yellow Roksanda dress that royal watchers may recognize from the Jamaica stop of her Caribbean royal tour earlier this year. It just so happened to be the same color as part of the ensemble she memorably wore to an ‘80s-themed roller disco back in 2008.

When Middleton returned to the All England Tennis Lawn on Sunday, she wouldn’t have looked out of place on Dynasty if she had just teased her hair. The royal escorted her eight-year-old son, Prince George, to his first Wimbledon wearing more polka dots by Alessandra Rich, this time in the form of a two-piece ensemble with ruched puff shoulders and large pearl buttons.

Kate Middleton attends day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 5, 2022. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate Middleton attends the Women's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 9, 2022. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate Middleton attends the Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 10, 2022. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Wimbledon may be finished, but Middleton’s ‘80s streak may just be beginning. At this rate, don’t be surprised if next time you see her, she’s wearing shoulder pads.