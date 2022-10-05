On Wednesday, Kate Middleton took a trip to Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit wearing an autumnal shade of yellow to meet with staff, new mothers, and a couple of adorable newborns. The Karen Millen midi-dress with a pleated skirt featured puffed elbow-length sleeves with raised shoulders and a notched collar. The recently named Princess of Wales had her narrow waist emphasized by a matching yellow belt.

Princess Catherine paired the dress with navy heels and a matching suede clutch bag, though she briefly carried a pretty bouquet of flowers as the perfect accessory for a maternity ward. The facility has a number of teams dedicated to different issues, including the postnatal unit, the hospital's Special Care Baby Unit, which provides specialist care for premature babies, and the Jasmine team, which works with mothers experiencing mental health issues during and post-pregnancy.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

During her time as a working member of the royal family, Kate has focused a lot of her public work on early childhood development. She is the mother of three children herself, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and has spoken openly about her difficulties during pregnancy. Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum through all of her pregnancies, a severe form of morning sickness that is pretty debilitating.

“I got very bad morning sickness, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people,” Kate said during an interview on the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in February 2020.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

She continued, “I feel huge responsibility because what I've learned over the last few years is so fascinating and I definitely would have done things differently, even during my pregnancy, than I would have done now.”