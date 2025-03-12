For many, an invitation to the fashion week front row doubles as an invitation to dress in loud sparkles and sequins, sheer fabrics, and anything else that might get a photographer's attention. Kate Moss doesn’t need all of that. Like the true fashion insider she is, this season revived and redefined her “model-off-duty” style by sticking to a strict policy of head-to-toe black dressing.

Moss clearly had a thesis statement in mind when planning her fashion week wardrobe. Take the outfit she wore to Saint Laurent’s fall 2025 show on Tuesday evening. She paired a simple tailored suit coat and velvet skinny pants with almond-toe pumps. The look was given something extra thanks to the see-through blouse she layered underneath.

Over at Isabel Marant’s show, Moss leaned into her signature Indie Sleaze aesthetic. She wore lace knickers and a simple black top that she edged up with a motorcycle coat, fishnet stockings, and studded pumps. Moss’s curls were the perfect finish to her lived-in look.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, all-black is as simple as it is versatile, something which Moss showed off at several points throughout her stay in the city of light. Her usual skinny jeans were replaced with a studded pair of flared denim for a morning business meeting. Heeled boots, an oversized sweater, and movie-star glasses finished her look.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

There were also times when all-black was almost expected, like when Moss and McQueen muse Daphne Guinness (also cloaked in jet black) made their way to Haider Ackermann’s debut Tom Ford show. Moss picked out a feathered blouse and skin-tight trousers. At the Stella McCartney presentation, Moss added something extra to her one-color look by pairing it with platform mules.

In a world where front-row guests are constantly trying to outdo one another, Moss’s understated Paris Fashion Week style was a breath of fresh air. And let’s face is: Moss doesn’t need to wear something loud to grab headlines. She does that all on her own.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID