For weeks, sisters Kate and Rooney Mara have been committed to walking every red carpet with an alternating black-and-white palette, reflecting their roles as telepathically connected twins in Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastards. But on Thursday, the siblings introduced a new, decidedly darker layer to this sartorial storytelling.

At the New York Film Festival premiere, the pair arrived in textured, twisted iterations of their established two-toned formula. Rooney opted for a swollen jacket from The Row’s spring 2027 runway, featuring sequins swirling in a coarse pattern and dangling red threads throughout. Next to her, Kate donned a mesh tube top courtesy of Monse spring 2026, with sheer layers encasing flattened flowers for a gothic effect. Posing side-by-side with similar slicked-back hair and minimal makeup, they only deepened the world-building of their upcoming film.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bucking Fastard finds Kate and Rooney Mara playing Jean and Joan Holbrooke—siblings who speak in unison, share dreams, and develop a deep infatuation for their neighbor Gareth (Orlando Bloom). Set in 1980s Dublin and based on a true story, the movie finds their romantic obsession landing them in court.

Their corresponding press tour looks, too, have been increasingly uncanny. Their first outing at the Venice Film Festival was light and airy: Rooney wore a flowy, bridal-esque Stella McCartney set while Kate donned a shimmering Alexander McQueen minidress. At TIFF a few weeks later, they struck a more severe contrast, with Rooney in all-white Givenchy lace and Kate in black Dolce & Gabbana lingerie.

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images INFO 1/2

But for their latest red carpet look, all traces of ethereal ivory have exited the equation. Their ensembles are dim, darkly romantic, and full of unexpected twists. Much like their upcoming film.