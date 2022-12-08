Kate Winslet Rewore a Seven-Year-Old Dress at the Avatar Premiere

As the year comes to an end and award season starts heating up, almost every morning brings a new slate of red carpet looks from the night before. It’s enough to exhaust even the most celebrity fashion obsessed. But if Kate Winslet’s dress for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water looked familiar, that’s not your red carpet fatigue getting to you. The actress actually wore the dress before, seven years earlier, at a premiere for another one of her movies.

On Wednesday night, Winslet stepped out at the world premiere of the highly-anticipated sequel in a charcoal gray halter dress with a crystal-embellished bodice. She paired the dress with a few rings, some diamond drop earrings, and her hair pulled back.

Winslet originally wore the gown back in 2015 at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Dressmaker. The first time around she also accessorized simply with some diamond rings and earrings and a simple updo, leaving the dress to speak for itself.

It’s not too surprising that Winslet is rewearing gowns on the red carpet. Back in 2020, she explained that she liked promoting movies from the comfort of her own home during the pandemic. “It’s always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets: flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world,” she told Vanity Fair. “Why the hell is any of that important? If I cared what I looked like, I would have put makeup on right now.”

That experience made Winslet look at red carpet events in a different light. “The dresses, the stress, the dress fittings…It’s so stressful...I don’t like having to squeeze my hot-and-bothered mum-on-the-school-run body randomly into a red carpet dress that I’m never going to wear again. The money that’s wasted on it. The hours and stress that people pour into these things.” Because of that, she pledged to start wearing dresses more than once. “The incredible artists who make these dresses are wonderful, but to make something that’s only going to be worn once…I’ve already decided I’m doing repeat dresses. Everything will have to be let out, but whatever.”

And now, here she is, living up to her promise and rewearing a gown. It’s possible that we get some more deja vu moments as the press tour for the environmentally-minded Avatar continues, and if Winslet continues to rewear looks, might we suggest the mint one-shoulder Valentino from the 2007 Oscars?

