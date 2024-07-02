Kate Winslet arrived at Deutsches Theater in Munich, Germany, wearing a white blazer with padded shoulders held together by a single button. It opened to show the high waist of the matching cream slacks. The star seemed to not have any official shirt on underneath, though there was a hint of a nude bra. She wore the sexy yet formal look with brown pointed-toe pumps and left her blonde hair down in gentle waves, plus a pair of dangling gold earrings.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

It was announced in May that Winslet would be honored with the Munich International Film Festival’s CineMerit Award after her new movie Lee has its European premiere. The film grapples with the compelling life story of war correspondent and photographer Lee Miller, though the logline insists it is not a “biopic.”

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

“As a middle-aged woman, she refused to be remembered as a model and male artists’ muse,” press for the states. “She defied the expectations and rules of the time and travelled to Europe to report from the frontline. There, in part as a reaction to her own well-hidden trauma, she used her Rolleiflex camera to give a voice to the voiceless. What Lee captured on film in Dachau and throughout Europe was shocking. Her photographs of the war, its victims and its consequences remain among the most historically important [of the conflict]. She changed war photography forever, but Lee paid an enormous personal price for what she witnessed and the stories she fought to tell.”

The Oscar winner stars as the titular character and is also serving as a producer. The cast includes Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Josh O’Connor, and Andy Samberg.

In a joint statement, Festival director Christoph Gröner and artistic co-director Julia Weigl welcomed Winslet.

“We’re delighted that Kate Winslet will be celebrating the film’s European premiere with us in Munich,” it read. “Lee is a wonderfully intense character portrait. It’s important to us that the Munich International Film Festival, with its many films and voices, sends a clear signal for democracy, diversity, and cohesion.”