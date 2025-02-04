Michael Kors celebrated the opening of his Madison Avenue storefront in New York last night. Perhaps no guest was better dressed for the occasion (and location) than Katie Holmes. The actress slipped into a bow-trimmed strapless number that the ladies of Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans would love to get their hands on.

Holmes’s cocktail dress emphasized the décolletage area thanks to a small keyhole cut-out and a ribbon detail across the front. She accented her dress with a black wool coat worn loosely over her shoulders, an east-west handbag, and ladylike heels. Pearl and diamond Prounis earrings and a tousled updo finished off Holmes’s look for the evening.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Like her famous street style, Holmes’s party look epitomized simple, New York chic. It was a more elevated version of Holmes’s off-duty wardrobe that prioritizes mostly monochrome pieces and unfussy silhouettes. Something more fit for the Upper East Side (where Kors unveiled his new boutique) rather than Times Square. Holmes had been spending lots of time in the latter location recently due to her Broadway role in Our Town, wearing everything from newsboy caps and furry shearling coats during her time off the stage.

Kors held the fête against the slick leather sofas of The Carlyle Hotel’s Bemelmans Bar. Joining Holmes were the likes of Meadow Walker (a regular on Kors’s runway), Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger, a very sparkly Iman, and Alan Cumming who sang a few songs for guests. “The Ladies Who Lunch” among them.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Holmes, for her part, just returned stateside after attending the Paris couture shows last week. The actress is always a staple of NYFW, though, and she’s sure to be front row when Kors presents his fall 2025 collection next Tuesday.