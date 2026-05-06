Last night, Katie Holmes brought a dash of historic glitz to Carnegie Hall’s 50th anniversary gala for its star-studded “Concert of the Century.” Draped in a black velvet dress with, Holmes mixed modern elegance with a bit of 1920s glamour.

The textured accent of asymmetric layers of black fringe strung with gleaming dark crystals gave her look a sparkling finish. It recalled the trimmed flapper dresses of the roaring '20s. Their party-girl spirit is still alive and well a century later. For a decidedly modern touch, Holmes slipped on a pair of sleek black peep-toe mules with pointed soles. V-shaped straps covered in silver crystals echoed her skirt’s sparkle.

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Holmes’ personal style is unpredictable, but always elegant. She’s known for her slate of experimental, classic, and colorful ensembles that play with fit and texture, often styled by Brie Welch. While leaning on contemporary minimalism, she’s also dabbled in grunge and bohemian dressing, favoring New York-based and female-led labels like Chloé, Ulla Johnson, Leset, Khaite, and Staud. Lately, she’s been on a suiting kick, with looks ranging from a silky red Fforme set to a crisp white Brunello Cucinelli shirt (paired with a glittering gray maxi skirt for extra drama).

With her flapper-worthy outing, Holmes proved she can bring a nonchalant flair to even the most classic, versatile pieces. Plus, with her new film Happy Hours premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival next month, the star has plenty of fashion-forward red carpet moments in store this summer.