Most people have stepped out of the shower and slapped on some gray sweatpants and an un-ironed top to run errands. But not everyone can look as good as Katie Holmes while doing it.

The actress was spotted in Manhattan wearing a pair of ankle-length sweats—the type you’d wear to lounge around the house in—and an overisze, wrinkled shirt that looked like something she borrowed from an ex-lover’s closet. She paired her button down, which featured a mustard yellow pinstripe and cuffed sleeves, aome beaded shell necklaces and retro sunglasses. Holmes, a perennial flat-shoe proponent, slipped into sueded fisherman sandals from Cos.

On her arm, Holmes carried the New York brand Khaite’s “Amelia” tote bag. Holmes finished off her look with some post-shower wet look hair. Maybe there’s nothing wrong with “looking like you just rolled out of bed.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It isn’t exactly surprising to see Holmes, a New York street style icon in her own right, pull off something as casual as baggy sweats and an ill-fitting shirt. But what makes Holmes’s outfit special is her inclusion of “wrong” accessories—a styling hack the actress is well-versed in.

There’s her fisherman sandals which would usually be reserved for more strenuous activities—or, truly, a trip to the Medietrranean—than strolling the streets of Manhattan. The divisive shoe is, however, making a comeback on the runways which likely explains Holmes’s co-sign. And then there’s her Cate Holstein-designed tote with a $2,400 price tag that, likely, far exceeds the value of the rest of her outfit. The pieces might not work together in theory—but in practice? Quite coheisve.

In May, Holmes explained “I don't like to have a lot of stuff” saying she prefers pieces that are “normal.” Well, aside from a five-figure tote bag, sweats, un-dried hair, and a very creased top are as “normal” as it gets.