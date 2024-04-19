Two Queens of New York City street style stand before you with two very different takes on spring coats. Over the past couple of days, Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski have offered up contrasting lessons in transitional fashion with some luxe, statement coats.

On Thursday, Holmes was spotted out and about in the Big Apple. The actress sported mid-wash denim jeans paired with a knee-length khaki trench. Her coat featured black buttons down the front, oversize pockets on either side, and a hood at the back. Holmes rounded out her look with a striped blue and white shirt, horsebit loafers, cat-eye shades, and a sensible leather tote. Holmes is well accustomed to making style statements on the New York sidewalks with everything from trendy pops of red to embellished jeans. But no matter if the weather is unbearably hot or brisk and rainy like it was yesterday, Holmes always seems to find just the right outerwear piece to cocoon herself in.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The following morning, Ratajkowski emerged in lower Manhattan with a leathery rebuttal to Holmes’s off-duty moment. Today, the model was seen wearing black dress pants that she topped off with a very The Matrix finish. Ratajkowski sported an all-black leather trench coat complete with a cinched, belted waist and statement power shoulders. The model rounded everything out with almond-toe ballet flats, tinted sunglasses, and casual tousled hair.

There’s countless ways to wear a trench coat. Especially during spring and especially in New York City where one can experience several weather patterns in the span of a few hours. With their dueling coats, Holmes and Ratajkowski are abiding by a rather similar playbook just with different finishes. Holmes treated her trench to a more traditional, preppy feel while Ratajkowski’s belted number is far more edgy than your standard khaki coat. And while they might not concur on specific fabrics, Holmes and Ratajkowksi certainly agree that all you need is a trench, a comfortable shoe, and a roomy tote to make it on the streets of New York.