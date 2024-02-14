If there’s something Katie Holmes enjoys as much as her Adidas Samba sneakers, it might just be her signature bra-first look. On Tuesday, the actress had no problem flashing a bit of skin as she stepped out to Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show.

Much of Holmes’s all-black outfit was covered up with a boxy blazer but, truly, what was going on beneath the jacket definitely turned out to be the focus here. The actress layered a completely see-through maxi dress below her blazer. The gauzy, lace fabric certainly contributed to the lingerie feel of her look, but it was her exposed black bra and underwear that really took things over the edge.

Holmes began her lingerie streak back in 2019 when she sported a Khaite cashmere bra underneath a matching cardigan. The actress says she has “no idea why that took off” amongst the Internet (the bra sold out in under an hour after she was seen wearing it) but it’s clear she’s become increasingly comfortable flashing her undergarments every now and then.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes complimented her look with tousled waves, a bold red lip, and a matching white clutch and sandal heels. The star later took her place on Kors’ star-studded front row alongside the likes of Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Brie Larson, Meghann Fahy, and Nina Dobrev.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s been a busy New York Fashion Week for Holmes who kicked things off on Thursday by reuniting with her Dawson’s Creek co-star, Michelle Williams, at a Chanel event. Holmes also made her way to a Prada Beauty outing, Alice + Olivia’s presentation, and concocted up another lingerie moment at Ulla Johnson’s runway show over the weekend.

There, the actress slipped into a satin slip dress, complete with lace detailing, that she paired with black over-the-knee boots.

Although lingerie-as-outerwear has been trending for quite sometime now, especially amongst the fashion girl crowd, Holmes’ version of the style doesn’t feel forced. Maybe, it’s because the actress jumpstarted the look unintentionally or, more likely, because she goes about things rather casually—like she totally meant to flash a sliver of her bra from underneath her sheer lace dress.