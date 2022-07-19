We will accept any and all excuse to have more Keke Palmer in our lives, and when her appearances are connected to a role in a highly praised movie, it’s just icing on the cake. Palmer has begun her press tour for Jordan Peele’s third film, Nope, and both she and the movie are unsurprisingly taking the world by storm. On Monday night, Palmer attended the world premiere of the film at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood, where she stood out in a look straight from one of the most favored shows off the fall/winter 2022 season.

For the event, Palmer pulled from Marc Jacobs’ most recent show this past June, you know, the one that turned all the models, including the Hadid sisters into shaved-head punk rockers. Palmer, specifically, chose one of the simpler looks from the show, opting for a look featuring a white cropped corseted top and a low-slung, black column skirt. Stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald didn’t stray too much from the runway styling, sticking with the black leather opera gloves, sheer tights, and impossibly high platform mary janes to round out the look. Palmer then added a bit of her own touch with Bulgari jewels, including a pavé diamond-covered choker, a Serpenti Viper bracelet atop her glove, and some white gold hoops to finish things off.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress is likely on the top of the world right now, considering Nope reviews are already rolling in and, so far, they’re overwhelmingly positive with critics calling it “absolutely phenomenal” and “a resounding YES.” Luckily, the public won’t have to wait too long to check it out for themselves, as the film hits theaters Friday, July 22nd.