Kelela traverses the worlds of Brooklyn’s edgiest up-and-coming designers and the runways of Europe’s highest fashion houses with ease. She’s currently one of the style world’s most sought-after front-row guests on both sides of the Atlantic, and it’s easy to see why. The Warp Records-signed musician can wear clothes from just about any house while still managing to remain true to her personal aesthetic. Often, that’s because she’s not afraid to bring in her own sensibility through her styling and beauty looks. She’ll match an all-white outfit with all-white eyelashes, or edge up a ladylike dress with a pair of black leather boots. Here, a look back at the
Raven singer’s best red carpet and front-row moments. Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
Hot off the release of
Rave:n, the Remixes, Kelela remixed the witch aesthetic with a bit of lingerie dressing for Del Core during Milan Fashion Week. Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Burberry
At an event for Burberry in New York City, Kelela helped designer Daniel Lee usher in a definitive new era for the brand’s signature check.
Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Appropriate for Kelela, this flowing Courrèges garment is almost unclassifiable (dress? Long shirt? Jumpsuit? Who cares when it looks this good?).
2023: Bottega Veneta Show
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta
For most, monochrome dressing means matching the color of your clothes. For Kelela, it means matching your eyelashes as well.
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Ferragamo
Kelela helped bring out the cool-girl edge of Maximilian Davis’s designs for Ferragamo while attending his spring 2024 presentation.
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Outside Courrèges, Kelela proved all black can be anything but boring.
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Shades on, collar out, shirt unbuttoned for Prada’s spring 2024 show.
Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Opting for a bob haircut, Kelela showed off Maximilian Davis’s signature color palette of black and red for Ferragamo.
Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta
For Bottega, she paired a sheer dress with a boxy blazer and statement disco boots. A lot of people would lose themselves in this styling—but not Kelela, who pulls it off with ease.
2019: Vogue Foundation Dinner
Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue
Kelela wore Mugler for a
Vogue Foundation dinner in Paris. Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
If you’re lucky enough to wear one of Paco Rabanne’s metal mesh dresses, you might as well go all the way with it.
2019: CFDA Fashion Awards
Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Kelela’s unapologetically bright yellow dress is just another reminder of why we miss the now-shuttered house of Sies Marjan.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
For her first Met Gala, Kelela was dressed as a human disco ball by Paco Rabanne.
Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images
Kelela gave designer Christoper Kane’s twisted English sensibilities some American edge for this CFDA event.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paco Rabanne
She paired Paco’s trademark metal work with a softer faux-fur coat.
Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Kelela attended, modeled, and performed at Telfar’s 2018 runway show-slash-all-star jam session.
Melodie Jeng / Getty Images
She was the classic Chloé cool girl for the French brand’s show back in 2018.
2018: Acne Studios Cocktail
Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studio
In 2018, Acne hosted a cocktail for an exhibition featuring the works of artists, but Kelela’s hair and makeup that night were also a masterpiece.
Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images
She went for double denim at a Louis Vuitton show in 2015.