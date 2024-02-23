Kelela traverses the worlds of Brooklyn’s edgiest up-and-coming designers and the runways of Europe’s highest fashion houses with ease. She’s currently one of the style world’s most sought-after front-row guests on both sides of the Atlantic, and it’s easy to see why. The Warp Records-signed musician can wear clothes from just about any house while still managing to remain true to her personal aesthetic. Often, that’s because she’s not afraid to bring in her own sensibility through her styling and beauty looks. She’ll match an all-white outfit with all-white eyelashes, or edge up a ladylike dress with a pair of black leather boots. Here, a look back at the Raven singer’s best red carpet and front-row moments.

2024: Del Core Show Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Hot off the release of Rave:n, the Remixes, Kelela remixed the witch aesthetic with a bit of lingerie dressing for Del Core during Milan Fashion Week.

2023: Burberry Event Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Burberry At an event for Burberry in New York City, Kelela helped designer Daniel Lee usher in a definitive new era for the brand’s signature check.

2023: Courrèges Show Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Appropriate for Kelela, this flowing Courrèges garment is almost unclassifiable (dress? Long shirt? Jumpsuit? Who cares when it looks this good?).

2023: Bottega Veneta Show Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta For most, monochrome dressing means matching the color of your clothes. For Kelela, it means matching your eyelashes as well.

2023: Ferragamo Show Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Ferragamo Kelela helped bring out the cool-girl edge of Maximilian Davis’s designs for Ferragamo while attending his spring 2024 presentation.

2023: Courrèges Show Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Outside Courrèges, Kelela proved all black can be anything but boring.

2023: Prada Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada Shades on, collar out, shirt unbuttoned for Prada’s spring 2024 show.

2023: Ferragamo Show Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Opting for a bob haircut, Kelela showed off Maximilian Davis’s signature color palette of black and red for Ferragamo.

2023: Bottega Veneta Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta For Bottega, she paired a sheer dress with a boxy blazer and statement disco boots. A lot of people would lose themselves in this styling—but not Kelela, who pulls it off with ease.

2019: Vogue Foundation Dinner Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue Kelela wore Mugler for a Vogue Foundation dinner in Paris.

2019: Paco Rabanne Show Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images If you’re lucky enough to wear one of Paco Rabanne’s metal mesh dresses, you might as well go all the way with it.

2019: CFDA Fashion Awards Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images Kelela’s unapologetically bright yellow dress is just another reminder of why we miss the now-shuttered house of Sies Marjan.

2019: Met Gala Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For her first Met Gala, Kelela was dressed as a human disco ball by Paco Rabanne.

2018: CFDA Cocktail Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Kelela gave designer Christoper Kane’s twisted English sensibilities some American edge for this CFDA event.

2019: Paco Rabanne Show Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paco Rabanne She paired Paco’s trademark metal work with a softer faux-fur coat.

2018: Telfar Show Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Kelela attended, modeled, and performed at Telfar’s 2018 runway show-slash-all-star jam session.

2018: Chloé Show Melodie Jeng / Getty Images She was the classic Chloé cool girl for the French brand’s show back in 2018.

2018: Acne Studios Cocktail Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studio In 2018, Acne hosted a cocktail for an exhibition featuring the works of artists, but Kelela’s hair and makeup that night were also a masterpiece.