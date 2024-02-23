STYLE EVOLUTION

Do You Like Kelela’s Best Fashion Moments? LMK

Kelela attends the Courrèges Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sep...
Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kelela traverses the worlds of Brooklyn’s edgiest up-and-coming designers and the runways of Europe’s highest fashion houses with ease. She’s currently one of the style world’s most sought-after front-row guests on both sides of the Atlantic, and it’s easy to see why. The Warp Records-signed musician can wear clothes from just about any house while still managing to remain true to her personal aesthetic. Often, that’s because she’s not afraid to bring in her own sensibility through her styling and beauty looks. She’ll match an all-white outfit with all-white eyelashes, or edge up a ladylike dress with a pair of black leather boots. Here, a look back at the Raven singer’s best red carpet and front-row moments.

2024: Del Core Show
Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Hot off the release of Rave:n, the Remixes, Kelela remixed the witch aesthetic with a bit of lingerie dressing for Del Core during Milan Fashion Week.

2023: Burberry Event
Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Burberry

At an event for Burberry in New York City, Kelela helped designer Daniel Lee usher in a definitive new era for the brand’s signature check.

2023: Courrèges Show
Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Appropriate for Kelela, this flowing Courrèges garment is almost unclassifiable (dress? Long shirt? Jumpsuit? Who cares when it looks this good?).

2023: Bottega Veneta Show
Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

For most, monochrome dressing means matching the color of your clothes. For Kelela, it means matching your eyelashes as well.

2023: Ferragamo Show
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Ferragamo

Kelela helped bring out the cool-girl edge of Maximilian Davis’s designs for Ferragamo while attending his spring 2024 presentation.

2023: Courrèges Show
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Outside Courrèges, Kelela proved all black can be anything but boring.

2023: Prada
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

Shades on, collar out, shirt unbuttoned for Prada’s spring 2024 show.

2023: Ferragamo Show
Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Opting for a bob haircut, Kelela showed off Maximilian Davis’s signature color palette of black and red for Ferragamo.

2023: Bottega Veneta
Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

For Bottega, she paired a sheer dress with a boxy blazer and statement disco boots. A lot of people would lose themselves in this styling—but not Kelela, who pulls it off with ease.

2019: Vogue Foundation Dinner
Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Vogue

Kelela wore Mugler for a Vogue Foundation dinner in Paris.

2019: Paco Rabanne Show
Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

If you’re lucky enough to wear one of Paco Rabanne’s metal mesh dresses, you might as well go all the way with it.

2019: CFDA Fashion Awards
Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Kelela’s unapologetically bright yellow dress is just another reminder of why we miss the now-shuttered house of Sies Marjan.

2019: Met Gala
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For her first Met Gala, Kelela was dressed as a human disco ball by Paco Rabanne.

2018: CFDA Cocktail
Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Kelela gave designer Christoper Kane’s twisted English sensibilities some American edge for this CFDA event.

2019: Paco Rabanne Show
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Paco Rabanne

She paired Paco’s trademark metal work with a softer faux-fur coat.

2018: Telfar Show
Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Kelela attended, modeled, and performed at Telfar’s 2018 runway show-slash-all-star jam session.

2018: Chloé Show
Melodie Jeng / Getty Images

She was the classic Chloé cool girl for the French brand’s show back in 2018.

2018: Acne Studios Cocktail
Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studio

In 2018, Acne hosted a cocktail for an exhibition featuring the works of artists, but Kelela’s hair and makeup that night were also a masterpiece.

2015: Louis Vuitton Show
Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

She went for double denim at a Louis Vuitton show in 2015.