This summer, Kendall Jenner has emerged as one of the most dedicated champions of the capri pants revival. Last night in Los Angeles, she took her devotion to a new level. Spotted at the celebrity hotspot Sushi Park, Jenner arrived in a pair of standard trousers—but when she left? She had swapped them for sleek, fitted black capris. We know the trend cycle moves quickly, but we didn’t know it moved this fast.

Jenner entered the strip mall restaurant in a pair of white silk pants paired with a black sweater worn over her shoulders. For accessories, the model went with a structured bag from The Row and simple black glasses. A sweater and full-length pants feel a bit more appropriate for the transitional times of fall and spring, rather than during the summer heat. Perhaps that’s why she had a change of clothes ready to go.

After indulging in Sushi Park’s $400 Omakase menu, Jenner exited the venue in an entirely new look—including a half-drank wine bottle in one hand. She traded her silk trousers for form-fitting capris that finished at the knee. Paired with a matching tank top, the ensemble struck a balance between elevated and pared-back.

Jenner styled the contentious summer style for a dinner setting with criss-cross sandal heels and minimal gold jewelry. The model also appeared to have swapped her The Row bag for something slightly bigger—a dark brown number finished with a gray scarf tied around the handles.

In true form, Jenner was one of the first celebrities to bring back pedal-pushers into the ether. She’s worn the silhouette, a 2000s style that takes inspiration from 1950s icons like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, nearly everywhere this summer—from Paris Fashion Week to while on vacation in Italy. Now, Jenner has made quite a strong case that capris are dinner-appropriate.

The jury is still out on exactly how Jenner’s outfit change really worked out last night. Though considering that she’s a Sushi Park regular, perhaps one of the restaurant’s staff had her wardrobe switch ready to go inside.