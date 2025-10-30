Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are All Black & Blue for Fall

West Coast residents Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have figured out the perfect fashion formula for fall weather in New York City. Slip on a pair of flat-sole shoes in black leather, opt for extra-roomy trousers, and bundle up in a hip-length statement jacket. When in doubt, always accessorize with The Row.

Yesterday, the models were spotted in the West Village. Kendall cut quite the figure in a pair of high-waisted cigarette-style pants. They were less flared than the bootcut ones she wore earlier in the week, which allowed for her The Row to get the notice they deserve. Above the belt line, she wore a luxe peacoat paired with a white undershirt. Her cobalt blue neck scarf was so long that it was nearly the length of a CVS receipt. On her head was a knit bucket hat from The Row.

CREDIT ASPN / BACKGRID

Bieber, meanwhile, took a more layered approach to her off-duty look. The Rhode mogul styled a beige cropped T-shirt with a matching cardigan over top, both of which were nearly covered by a leather topcoat. It featured structured lapels, strong shoulders, and buttons on either side. Instead of jeans, Bieber went with wide-leg black trousers. Like Jenner, she opted for flats, but hers were more of a loafer shape than Jenner’s more relaxed slip-ons. She styled her shoes with white tube socks, of course.

ASPN / BACKGRID

Although both Jenner and Bieber spend most of their time in L.A., their day-to-day style translates well to a crisp fall afternoon out east in New York. They both love an elevated wardrobe staple all-year round, whether that be a curve-hugging knit dress and white tank top during summer or chic trousers and black car coat for fall and winter.