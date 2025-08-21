Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Elevate Summer Staples

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber aren’t complicating matters for the last few weeks of summer dressing left on the calendar. For a shopping spree at the Brentwood Brandy Melville yesterday, the fashionable friends leaned into classic warm-weather style with an emphasis on comfort and coded luxury.

While both Jenner and Bieber opted for low-key looks during the outing, they went about their respective choices differently. Jenner, for her part, slipped into a fitted charcoal gray dress with a fitted bodice that gave way to a softly structured skirt. As has been common for Jenner this summer, she opted for open shoes in the form of “toe-ring” sandals. On her shoulder, Jenner toted a caramel brown bag from The Row. Wrapping up the model’s look was her signature slick-back bun and ’90s-style glasses.

Bieber also continued her recent tendency to lean into summer minimalism. Though through a different lens than Jenner. The beauty mogul sported ultra-baggy denim—a staple of her off-duty style—low on her hips. Paired with a fitted Suzie Kondi tank top with doubled spaghetti straps, the look was easy to re-create at home, but decidedly polished in execution. Like Jenner, Bieber also wore sandals (though her pair had a small kitten heel) and sported a woven shoulder bag.

BACKGRID

Like many fashion girls, both Jenner and Bieber have been decidedly simple in their approach to summer style over the past months. Both models have championed a handful of trends that, while plucked from the past, have manifested in new ways among the fashion set.

Most notably, both have emerged as unexpected champions of the capri pant revival: Jenner favors pared-back, monochrome iterations, while Bieber leans into bold, patterned versions. Their devotion to the luxury flip-flop game has also not gone unnoticed—Jenner, in particular, is loyal to The Row’s minimalist $890 thong sandal. And as a final wink to resurgent fads, both have embraced polka dots at various points throughout the summer.

With their latest ensembles, Jenner and Bieber proved—yet again—that less is more when it comes to summer style.