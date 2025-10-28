Kendall Jenner has her fall outfit formula on lock. It’s chic, simple, and ever so slightly nostalgic.

Out in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood yesterday, the model embraced the recent resurgence of bootcut jeans. Hers were expertly tailored, mid-wash, and slim-fit, featuring a subtle flare before the hemline. No, not as egregiously flared as the styles worn in the mid-2000s, but still wide enough to slip on a pair of fall leather boots underneath.

The remainder of Jenner’s ensemble was classically her. She embraced the chilly fall weather with a luxe wrap coat in black wool, which she paired with a crisp white T-shirt underneath. A thin neck scarf, left to trail down the model’s back, and a woven tote bag stuck to the all-black theme, while a New York Yankees baseball cap rounded out the ensemble.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner’s bootcut pants signal a wider denim phenomenon among the celebrity set. Over the past months, everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Rihanna has adopted the Western-inspired cut into their wardrobes. Perhaps the most notable adoptee of the bootcut look is Jenner’s close friend Bella Hadid.

Though she’s a California girl, Jenner has always abided by a very simple and practical formula when getting dressed during the fall and winter months. There’s always a statement coat—usually from The Row or another cult label like Phoebe Philo, or even vintage Ralph Lauren. Accessories are simple, whether it be a cashmere scarf or a roomy designer bag thrown over one shoulder.

Based on her latest outfit, Jenner certainly appears prime to continue that pattern this fall.